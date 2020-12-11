Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 688 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

NYSE:TDY opened at $391.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.73.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.