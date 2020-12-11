Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,338 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

