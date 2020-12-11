Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,891 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,891 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,046,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM opened at $70.97 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.