Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 35.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,097,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

HLT opened at $107.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,385. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

