Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 1,288 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,106. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWK stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

