Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LFUS. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $244.77 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $252.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $228,815.40. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $1,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,499,550.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $18,746,719. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

