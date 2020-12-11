Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Kenneth S. Solon Sells 10,000 Shares

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LNC stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
