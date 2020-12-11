Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Kenneth S. Solon Sells 10,000 Shares

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LNC stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

