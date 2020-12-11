Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Sells $610,060.00 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LECO stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $121.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays upgraded Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

