Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$73.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

LNR stock opened at C$68.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$69.09.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 5.9661315 earnings per share for the current year.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

