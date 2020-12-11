Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

