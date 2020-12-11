Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised Lifetime Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of LCUT opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 227.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 292,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

