Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LBTYA. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Liberty Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.95.

LBTYA opened at $24.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $25.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

