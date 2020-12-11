LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

LPL opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 599,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in LG Display by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

