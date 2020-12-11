Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.31.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

