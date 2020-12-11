LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $726.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,799 shares of company stock worth $10,382,410. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

