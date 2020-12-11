Laurentian Raises Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$6.00

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) stock opened at C$4.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.04. Champion Iron Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$5.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

