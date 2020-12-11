Laurentian Raises Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$15.25

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ALS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark increased their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$12.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.69. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.50 million and a P/E ratio of -17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48.
About Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.
See Also: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.