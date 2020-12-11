Laurentian Boosts Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) Price Target to C$1.10

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) stock opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$70.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Atico Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42.

Get Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) alerts:

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.