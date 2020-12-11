Laurentian Boosts Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) Price Target to C$1.10

Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) (CVE:ATY) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) stock opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$70.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Atico Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42.
Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) Company Profile
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining Co. (ATY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.