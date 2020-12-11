Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.06.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$33.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$46.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

