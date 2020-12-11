Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.06.
Shares of TSE LB opened at C$33.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$46.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.74.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.