Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. CIBC upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.06.
TSE LB opened at C$33.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.74.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.
