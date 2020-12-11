Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. CIBC upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.06.

TSE LB opened at C$33.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

