Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Raises Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$6.00

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price objective upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) stock opened at C$4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. Champion Iron Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$5.02.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.