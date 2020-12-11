Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Boosts Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$93.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) alerts:

Shares of MEQ stock opened at C$72.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$677.88 million and a PE ratio of 13.78. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.25.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The firm had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.1500003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, financing, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.