Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $11.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $11.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

LPI opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 4.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 128,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,559,428.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

