Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

LMRK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

LMRK stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

