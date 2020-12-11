Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 459,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,299,000. Ventas makes up approximately 3.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,902,000 after buying an additional 631,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ventas by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after buying an additional 635,108 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 126.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after buying an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

