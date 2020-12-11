Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $27.67 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,040 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up about 4.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $27,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

