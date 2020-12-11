Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $26.50 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,090 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 4.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $26,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 474.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 92,609 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 575,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 69,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,953,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

