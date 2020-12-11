Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $21.71 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,670 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 3.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $21,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

