Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

