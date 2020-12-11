Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $179.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAKE. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.