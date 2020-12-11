Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $207.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $218.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

