Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) versus SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Financial Review

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and SMART Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 3.39 $52.30 million $0.95 35.81 SMART Global $1.12 billion 0.77 -$1.14 million $1.81 19.56

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 SMART Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.79%. SMART Global has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. Given SMART Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 8.39% 7.92% 5.53% SMART Global -0.10% 16.80% 5.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SMART Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMART Global beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells capillaries, dicing blades, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.