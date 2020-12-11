Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 589.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $159,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,161. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,301,000 after buying an additional 641,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after buying an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,338,000 after buying an additional 195,714 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 2,777,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,074,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.