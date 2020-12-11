Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €7.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €6.21 ($7.31).

ETR KCO opened at €7.71 ($9.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of €7.70 ($9.05). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.28. The firm has a market cap of $769.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

