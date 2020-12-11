Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 6,468 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $777,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTEK stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after purchasing an additional 189,460 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $13,419,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 247.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 126,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after acquiring an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 81,926 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

