Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Director Gregory M. Share Sells 2,281 Shares

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $238.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $245.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

