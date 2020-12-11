Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 167,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

