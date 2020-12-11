Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GEM Realty Capital increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.2% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 318,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 49,028 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $41,568,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $750,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 92.7% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 28.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

