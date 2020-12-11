KeyCorp Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $365.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.40. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -188.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,223 shares of company stock worth $51,119,919. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

