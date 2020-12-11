KeyCorp Boosts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $56.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.52.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,042,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,926 shares of company stock worth $24,300,754. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after acquiring an additional 530,313 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $12,488,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

