Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE KW opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,843,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,020,000 after acquiring an additional 929,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,696,000 after acquiring an additional 469,386 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,380,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,746,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,404,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 365,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

