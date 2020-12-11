Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) & First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Head to Head Comparison

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kemper and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 2 1 3.33 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kemper currently has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Volatility and Risk

Kemper has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 8.58% 10.59% 3.22% First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kemper and First Acceptance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.04 billion 1.02 $531.10 million $6.27 12.54 First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.16 $15.36 million N/A N/A

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Summary

Kemper beats First Acceptance on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

