Kaya (OTC:KAYS) & Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Financial Comparison

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and Kaya (OTC:KAYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Kaya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$72.18 million ($1.85) -1.43 Kaya $1.01 million 8.26 $7.80 million N/A N/A

Kaya has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Neurosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences and Kaya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kaya 0 1 0 0 2.00

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 154.72%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Kaya.

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -51.19% -29.75% Kaya -1,558.07% N/A -586.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats Kaya on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia. The company is also developing seltorexant that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treating insomnia and major depressive disorders; and MIN-301, which is in pre-clinical trial, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of the roluperidone worldwide, excluding Asia; and co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of seltorexant. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc., engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

