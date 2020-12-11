Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Sells $321,400.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 412,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 359,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

