KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.28.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, Director Albert Cha purchased 115,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,426.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $138,905.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,749.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,111 shares of company stock worth $543,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

