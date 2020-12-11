JulSwap (JUL) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $3.65 million and $228,338.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for $39.55 or 0.00249234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00025911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00151812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00912578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00216362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00491130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00170298 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001773 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 974,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,162 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars.

