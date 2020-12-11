JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) to Issue GBX 1.20 Dividend

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JESC stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 436.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 391.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £749.48 million and a PE ratio of -13.10. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486 ($6.35).

About JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

