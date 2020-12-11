JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) to Issue GBX 1.20 Dividend

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JESC stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 436.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 391.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £749.48 million and a PE ratio of -13.10. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486 ($6.35).
About JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)
See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.