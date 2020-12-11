JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $68.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farfetch by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after buying an additional 1,677,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after buying an additional 9,757,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after buying an additional 781,255 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,144,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,802,000 after buying an additional 806,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

