JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) to Underperform

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.11.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock opened at C$6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$21.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$282.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.55 million. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.