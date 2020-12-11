JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers EQT (NYSE:EQT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.03.

EQT stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The company had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

